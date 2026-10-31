Sounds From the Black Hole featuring Tim Kaiser

Tim Kaiser returns to Bloomington, "taking a hammer to melody and rhythm and pounding them into texture." Tim is the Dr. Frankenstein of noise, resurrecting retired bodies with new circuitry, inciting new resonances within them. Artifacts of the past becomes the music of the future. If you are curious and in search of sound yourself, you may even be able to go home with a piece of his work.

The Black Hole House Band is expanding to a possible sextet (or beyond!) with faces both familiar and new, plus special guests Justin Clifford Rhody and Abigail Smith, former Bloomingtonians living now in New Mexico. The House Band will play an early and a late set.