Spencer Myer, piano

Faculty Recital

Repertoire to be announced

About the Artist

Spencer Myer is among the most respected and sought-after artists on today’s concert stage. Myer’s orchestral, recital, and chamber music performances have been heard throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and Asia. He has been soloist with a host of ensembles, including The Cleveland Orchestra, Cape Town Philharmonic, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Mexico’s Orquesta Filarmónica de Jalisco, and Beijing’s China National Symphony Orchestra, collaborating with such conductors as Michael Christie, Arthur Fagen, Jahja Ling, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Thomas Wilkins, and Victor Yampolsky. Myer has played recitals in prominent venues, including New York City’s Weill Recital Hall, Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, and London’s Wigmore Hall. An in-demand chamber musician, he has collaborated with such notable artists as cellists Lynn Harrell and Ralph Kirshbaum, clarinetist David Shifrin, soprano Nicole Cabell, the Miami, Jupiter, and Pacifica string quartets, and the Dorian Wind Quintet. Myer’s career was launched with three important prizes: first prize in the 2004 UNISA International Piano Competition, the 2006 Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship from the American Pianists Association, and the gold medal from the 2008 New Orleans International Piano Competition. He is a laureate of the 2007 William Kapell, 2005 Cleveland, and 2005 Busoni International Piano Competitions. Myer enjoys an esteemed reputation as a vocal collaborator since winning the 2000 Marilyn Horne Foundation Competition. An enthusiastic educator, he has served as a guest faculty at the Oberlin and Baldwin-Wallace Conservatories of Music and was a member of the piano faculty of Boston’s Longy School of Music of Bard College. Myer is associate professor of music (piano) at the IU Jacobs School of Music, where he received a 2024 Trustees Teaching Award. He has released CDs on the harmonia mundi usa and Steinway & Sons labels, including William Bolcom piano rags, Chopin’s four impromptus, and four discs with cellist Brian Thornton of works by Brahms, Chopin, Debussy, Schumann, and Rachmaninoff. Myer is a Steinway Artist.