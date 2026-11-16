Bloomington native and IU alumnus Hoagy Carmichael wrote his legendary “Stardust” in 1927, recording it at the fabled Gennett Records in Richmond, Indiana: the first of its over 1,500 recordings and the first of his 50 hit records. This season, the Singing Hoosiers and the Jazz Studies Department join forces to celebrate the centenary of this iconic song and the man who wrote it.