Stardust Turns 100: A Celebration of Hoagy Carmichael
Stardust Turns 100: A Celebration of Hoagy Carmichael
Bloomington native and IU alumnus Hoagy Carmichael wrote his legendary “Stardust” in 1927, recording it at the fabled Gennett Records in Richmond, Indiana: the first of its over 1,500 recordings and the first of his 50 hit records. This season, the Singing Hoosiers and the Jazz Studies Department join forces to celebrate the centenary of this iconic song and the man who wrote it.
Musical Arts Center
$12-$54
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Musical Arts Center
201 S. Eagleson AveBloomington, Indiana 47405