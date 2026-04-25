StoryZilla Returns

StoryZilla Show RETURNS!!!

Nell Weatherwax hosts her special brand of StoryZilla entertainment, a combination of prepared and entirely improvised stories.

True-ish Storytelling with Diane Kondrat and Patricia McKee and maybe YOU if you put your name in the Hat!

An evening full of the thrill of sharing wild and commonplace tales, featuring Patricia McKee, fresh from Minneapolis and its startling maelstrom, and Diane Kondrat, zeroing in on what she hopes will become a marketable solo show: HARD TO KILL.

Friday, May 15. ONE TIME ONLY. Donations cheerfully accepted.

Door opens at 6:30, show starts at 7 P.M. at the Rose Firebay, Waldron Arts Center, 122 S. Walnut, Bloomington.