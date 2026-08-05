The holiday season is not complete without the return of a cappella sensations Straight No Chaser—born right here at Indiana University. The group has become synonymous with the sound of the holidays, delivering crowd-pleasing arrangements with humor, heart, and flawless harmonies. This year’s performance will be part of their nationwide Making Spirits Bright Tour.

The nine-man act, including Walter Chase, Jerome Collins, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Steve Morgan, Luke Bob Robinson, Jasper Smith, Tyler Trepp, and Freedom Young, has served as a festive blend of harmonious voices for three decades.

This year’s tour is a gift that requires no wrapping and one that everyone delights in sharing. To date, the band has sold more than three million albums worldwide, sold more than 1.5 million tickets worldwide, earned 100 million+ YouTube views, and racked up more than a billion streams.