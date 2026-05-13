Summer Solstice Yoga, Nature Art Encounter
Summer Solstice Yoga, Nature Art Encounter
Celebrate the Summer Solstice with a magical morning inside the Celtic Glen Stone Henge. Join us for a warming outdoor yoga flow honoring the longest day of the year, surrounded by towering stones, forest air, and the golden energy of the rising sun. We’ll start slow by creating mandalas from natural elements gathered from the land. Yoga flow to follow with a refreshing nature-infused savasana. Complimentary tea and a sweet Celtic treat will be shared after the experience.
Come to the farm's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge (1806 W Romona entrance).
Celtic Glen's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge
$25
08:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Celtic Glen Heritage Livestock
636 288b 8886
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dani Gohier
Celtic Glen's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge
1692 West Romona RdSpencer, Indiana 47460
celticglenheritagelivestock@gmail.com