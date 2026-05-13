Summer Solstice Yoga, Nature Art Encounter

Celebrate the Summer Solstice with a magical morning inside the Celtic Glen Stone Henge. Join us for a warming outdoor yoga flow honoring the longest day of the year, surrounded by towering stones, forest air, and the golden energy of the rising sun. We’ll start slow by creating mandalas from natural elements gathered from the land. Yoga flow to follow with a refreshing nature-infused savasana. Complimentary tea and a sweet Celtic treat will be shared after the experience.

Come to the farm's Romona Oolitic Stone Henge (1806 W Romona entrance).