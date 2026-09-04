Sung-Mi Im, piano; Itamar Zorman, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Peter Stumpf, cello; Kurt Muroki, double bass

Faculty Chamber Music Recital

Repertoire

Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, D.667 (1819) (“Trout”)

Additional repertoire to be announced

About the Artists

Violist Mark Holloway is a chamber musician sought after in the United States and abroad. He is professor of practice (string chamber music, viola) at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and a member of the Pacifica Quartet. As an artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, he has appeared at such prestigious festivals and series as Marlboro, Music@Menlo, Ravinia, Caramoor, Banff, Taos, Music from Angel Fire, Mainly Mozart, Alpenglow, Plush, Whittington, Olympic, Concordia Chamber Players, Kon-Tiki, Bay Chamber Concerts, and with the Boston Chamber Music Society. Performances have taken him to far-flung places, including Chile and Greenland, and he plays regularly at chamber music festivals in France, Musikdorf Ernen in Switzerland, and at the International Musicians Seminar in Prussia Cove, England. He has frequently appeared as a guest with the New York Philharmonic, Orpheus, and the Metropolitan Opera orchestras. Holloway has been principal violist at Tanglewood and of the New York String Orchestra, and he has played as a guest with the Boston Symphony and guest principal of the American Symphony, Riverside Symphony, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, Camerata Bern, American Ballet Theatre Orchestra, and St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. He has performed at Bargemusic, the 92nd Street Y, Casals Festival in Puerto Rico, Tertulia, Cartagena International Music Festival, with the Israeli Chamber Project, Chameleon Arts Ensemble, NOVUS NY, Emerald City Music, and on radio and television throughout the Americas and Europe, most recently a Live From Lincoln Center broadcast. Hailed as an “outstanding violist” by American Record Guide, and praised by Zürich’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung for his “warmth and intimacy,” he has recorded for the Marlboro Recording Society, CMS Live, Music@Menlo LIVE, Naxos, and Albany labels. Holloway earned a B.M. summa cum laude from Boston University, where he studied with Michelle LaCourse, and a Diploma from the Curtis Institute of Music, as a student of Michael Tree.

A native of South Korea, Sung-Mi Im has been an active soloist, chamber musician, and educator. After a successful debut with Daegu Symphony Orchestra in Korea at age eight, she pursued undergraduate studies at Seoul National University and her master’s degree in piano performance, receiving the Dean’s Scholarship at Boston University. Im has given solo and chamber music recitals in London, Montreal, Dallas, Seoul, and New York, and has appeared with orchestras in Korea, including the Sofia Philharmonic, Daejeon Philharmonic Orchestra, Daegu Symphony Orchestra, Ulsan Philharmonic Orchestra, and Busan Symphony Orchestra for the 10th Korean Orchestra Festival at Seoul Arts Center. Her performances with the Bloomington (Indiana) Symphony Orchestra and the Jupiter Symphony in New York City were met with much acclaim as well. Im has appeared in many international festivals, including Kusatsu Music Festival and Moon Beach Festival in Japan, Seattle Chamber Music Festival, Sitka Music Festival in Alaska, Bargemusic in New York, Chamber Music International in Dallas, Tucson Chamber Music Festival, Kuhmo Chamber Music Festival in Finland, and the Great Mountains Music Festival in Korea, among others. A devoted educator, Im has been a faculty member at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music since 2011. She is a recipient of the IU Trustee’s Teaching Award. At the Jacobs School, Im has created opportunities for students to perform at IU’s regional campuses, local hospitals, and retirement communities. As artistic director of the Bloomington Chapter of Music for Food, she has organized concerts linking a larger national network and local community groups to confront local food insecurity.

Kurt Muroki is professor of double bass at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. An artist member with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, he began his musical studies on the violin at the age of six and subsequently performed concerti with the Honolulu Symphony and the Maui Symphony. He went on to study the double bass at 13 and entered The Juilliard School of Music at 17, studying with Homer R. Mensch. At 21, Muroki began performing with the Sejong Soloists under ICM Management. He has performed with the Jupiter Chamber Players, Speculum Musicae, Ensemble Sospeso, Sequitur, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Brooklyn Philharmonic, American Composers Orchestra, Tokyo Opera Nomori, New York City Ballet, 92nd St. Y, Bargemusic, and in the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center. Festival appearances include Aspen, Marlboro, and Festival L’Autonne at IRCAM, among others. Muroki is active playing on soundtracks for movies and commercials, with titles including the The Departed, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Hitch, Julie and Julia, The Manchurian Candidate, and Moonrise Kingdom. He has collaborated on albums and live concerts with such artists as The Who, Sting, Peter Gabriel, and Itzhak Perlman. Muroki has won numerous competitions, including first prize in the Aspen Music Festival double bass competition and the Honolulu Symphony Young Artists competition, and he was the first bassist to win the New World Symphony concerto competition. He has collaborated with members of the Guarneri, Juilliard, Tokyo, and Orion quartets, Ensemble Wein-Berlin, Jaime Laredo, Lynn Harrell, Toru Takemitsu, Peter Schickele, and John Zorn, among others. Muroki is also on the faculties of Stony Brook University, the McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University, the Bowdoin International Music Festival, and the New York String Orchestra Seminar. He is on the board of directors of the International Society of Bassists and is a D’Addario Strings artist. He plays on a double bass once owned by the famous double bassist Domenico Dragonetti and attributed to Nicolo Amati (c.1665).

Peter Stumpf is professor of music (cello) at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Prior to this appointment, he was principal cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Stumpf’s tenure in Los Angeles followed 12 years as associate principal cellist of the Philadelphia Orchestra. His professional orchestral career began at age 16 when he joined the cello section of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Curtis Institute of Music (CIM) and an Artist Diploma from the New England Conservatory. A dedicated chamber music musician, he is a member of the Johannes String Quartet and has appeared on chamber music series on several continents. He has performed with the chamber music societies of Boston and Philadelphia and at the Casals Festival in Puerto Rico, as well as such festivals as Marlboro, Spoleto, and Aspen. He has toured with Music from Marlboro, the Casals Hall Ensemble, and pianist Mitsuko Uchida. He has collaborated with pianists Leif Ove Andsnes, Emmanuel Ax, Jorge Bolet, Yefim Bronfman, Radu Lupu, Wolfgang Sawallisch, Andras Schiff, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and with the Emerson and Guarneri String Quartets. Concerto appearances have been with the Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Boston Philharmonic, among many others. As a recitalist, he has performed at the Universities of Hartford, Syracuse, and Delaware, at Jordan Hall in Boston, and at the Philips and Corcoran Galleries in Washington, D.C. Most recently, he performed J. S. Bach’s Six Suites for Solo Cello on series in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. His awards include first prize in the Washington International, Graham-Stahl, and Aspen Concerto Competitions, and second prize in the Evian International String Quartet Competition. As a teacher, he has served on the faculties of the University of Southern California, Hartt School of Music, and New England Conservatory, and he was guest artist faculty at CIM, Yellow Barn Music Festival, and Musicorda Summer String Program.

Itamar Zorman is associate professor of music in violin at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Since his emergence with the top prize at the 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition, Zorman has wowed audiences all over the world with his “youthful intensity” and “achingly beautiful” sound (Bachtrack), earning him the title of the “virtuoso of emotions” (Göttinger Tageblatt). Awarded the Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award for 2014, he is the winner of the 2013 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Zorman has performed as a soloist with such orchestras as the Mariinsky Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, New World Symphony, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony, KBS Symphony Seoul, Frankfurt Radio Symphony, German Radio Philharmonic, Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, Kremerata Baltica, RTE National Symphony Orchestra (Dublin), and American Symphony. In 2024, he performed with the RAI National Symphony Orchestra in its traditional televised Christmas concert, following the Pope’s blessing. He has worked with conductors such as Zubin Mehta, Michael Tilson-Thomas, David Robertson, Valery Gergiev, James DePreist, Karina Canellakis, Yuri Bashmet, and Nathalie Stuztmann. He has performed around the world in venues such as Avery Fisher Hall, Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium, Tokyo’s Suntory Hall, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Zurich’s Tonhalle, and Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow. As a recitalist, Zorman performed at Carnegie Hall’s Distinctive Debut series, Wigmore Hall, People’s Symphony Concerts, the Louvre Museum, Suntory Hall, and HR-Sendesaal Frankfurt. He was invited to the Verbier, Rheingau, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, MITO SettembreMusica, and Radio France festivals. He has also collaborated with such legendary artists as Mitsuko Uchida, Richard Goode, Steven Isserlis, and Jörg Widmann. As a teacher, Zorman has held visiting positions at the Eastman School of Music, IU, and McDuffy Center for Strings. He is a regular faculty member at the Bowdoin International Music Festival, Heifetz Institute, and Keshet Eilon. He has taught master classes at the Royal Academy of Music, San Francisco Conservatory, and Duke University. Zorman plays on a 1734 Guarneri del Gesù, from the collection of Yehuda Zisapel.