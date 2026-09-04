Symphonic Band – Eric M. Smedley, conductor

Featuring graduate student conductor Anthony McDonnell

Repertoire

Joseph Turrin: Academy Overture (2017)

Benson: The Leaves are Falling (1964)

Corey Chang: What’s Next? (2024/25, premiere, D.M. dissertation)

Joni Greene: AfterGlow (2024)

Jodie Blackshaw: 22° halo (2022)

Alfred Reed: Russian Christmas Music (1944/69)

About the Conductor

Eric M. Smedley is associate professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he directs the Symphonic Band, teaches undergraduate and graduate instrumental conducting courses, and serves as the director of the Big Red Basketball Band. Smedley earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Washington and Master of Music and Bachelor of Music Education degrees from the Jacobs School of Music. He previously served on the music faculties of Boise State University and Western Kentucky University and as a public-school music educator in Cocoa Beach, Florida; Santa Monica, California; and Kenosha, Wisconsin. He has conducted throughout North America and in Vietnam, Poland, Russia, and Japan. Smedley maintains an active schedule as a clinician, guest conductor, adjudicator, and trumpet performer. His Symphonic Band was selected to perform at the 2018 College Band Directors National Association North Central Conference. He was a finalist at the 2023 Warsaw Wind Band Conducting Competition in Warsaw, Poland. In 2025, Navona Records released the album Origins and Expansions, featuring a composition by Kevin Bobo, world-renowned steel pan soloist Liam Teague, and the IU Wind Ensemble. Smedley’s research interests are varied and include projects in the areas of contemporary wind band literature, wind band orchestration, and conducting pedagogy. Smedley is a member of the Gamma chapter of the international band fraternity Phi Beta Mu and is an honorary member of Kappa Kappa Psi, Tau Beta Sigma, and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia. He is a member of the College Band Directors National Association and the National Association for Music Education. He lives in Bloomington, Indiana, with his wife, Jessica, their daughter, Ella, and their Bedlington Terriers, Piper and Finn.