Constellation Stage & Screen presents “The Cottage ” on stage May 13thth- May 30th at the Waldron Auditorium.

When Sylvia decides to expose her latest affair to her husband—and her lover’s wife—an idyllic English countryside getaway turns into a wildly improper disaster. As lovers and spouses collide under one roof, what begins as a scandal quickly spirals into a cascade of outrageous twists, romantic entanglements, and deliciously bad decisions. From the writer of the smash-hit stage adaptation of Clue, The Cottage is a fast-paced farce that delivers big laughs, bold antics, and a giant dose of high-society mischief.

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/mainstage/the-cottage/

