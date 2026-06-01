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The Cottage

The Cottage

Constellation Stage & Screen presents “The Cottage ” on stage May 13thth- May 30th at the Waldron Auditorium.

When Sylvia decides to expose her latest affair to her husband—and her lover’s wife—an idyllic English countryside getaway turns into a wildly improper disaster. As lovers and spouses collide under one roof, what begins as a scandal quickly spirals into a cascade of outrageous twists, romantic entanglements, and deliciously bad decisions. From the writer of the smash-hit stage adaptation of Clue, The Cottage is a fast-paced farce that delivers big laughs, bold antics, and a giant dose of high-society mischief.

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/mainstage/the-cottage/

John Waldron Arts Center
Starting at $35
07:30 PM - 09:35 PM, every day through May 30, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Constellation Stage + Screen
https://seeconstellation.org/art-galleries/

Artist Group Info

abigailsheridanwhite@gmail.com
John Waldron Arts Center
122 S Walnut St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
https://seeconstellation.org/art-galleries/