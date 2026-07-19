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The Robert Cray Band

The Robert Cray Band

Blues icon. Soul man. Rock and roller. Robert Cray is all these things and more.

The Georgia born, Washington raised musician first picked up a guitar after seeing The Beatles on TV then, having witnessed Jimi Hendrix perform in Seattle, determined that his destiny would also follow a similar path. And so he has: across the past half century Robert Cray’s developed into one of American music’s most singular artists.

Across five decades Robert Cray has created a richly inclusive American music, revitalizing both blues and soul while rocking hard with the very best. To achieve 50 years in the music industry and still be as fresh and committed as when starting out is an achievement few can boast of but Cray can: he has released 19 studio albums, every one replete with his extremely distinctive songs, won five Grammy Awards and continues to make music that sounds like no one but Robert Cray.

PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMETHYST HOUSE
Amethyst House is a nonprofit organization based in Bloomington, Indiana, dedicated to providing comprehensive substance use disorder treatment for individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. With three locations in Bloomington—including two residential treatment facilities and one outpatient office—Amethyst House offers a continuum of care designed to support individuals throughout their recovery journey.

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
$45 - $59
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Buskirk-Chumley Theater
812-323-3020
boxoffice@buskirkchumley.org
buskirkchumley.org
Buskirk-Chumley Theater
114 E Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
https://buskirkchumley.org/