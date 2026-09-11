“The Second Viennese School: Old Music that is still New” | Featuring Alban Berg’s Kammerkonzert

Faculty/Student Chamber Music Recital – Mark Kaplan, violin; Jaekeun Song, piano; with Faculty and Students of the Jacobs School of Music

Performers

Mark Kaplan, violin

Jaekeun Song, piano

with

Pei-San Chiu, flute

Jeffrey Curnow, trumpet

David Dzubay, conductor

Brittany Lasch, trombone

Andrea Levine, clarinet

Kathleen McLean, bassoon

Denise Tryon, horn

Jessica Warren, oboe

Additional performers to be announced

Repertoire

Schoenberg: Phantasy, Op. 47 (1949)

Webern: Four Pieces, Op. 7 (1910/14)

Berg: Kammerkonzert for piano, violin, and 13 winds (1925)

About the Artists

A soloist of international distinction, violinist Mark Kaplan has performed with nearly every American, European, and Australian orchestra, and with many of the world’s great conductors, including Ormandy, Rattle, Maazel, Masur, Dutoit, Salonen, Semkov, Skrowaczewski, and Tennstedt. He has made highly acclaimed concerto and recital appearances in all the musical centers of America and Europe, as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Singapore. Kaplan is also devoted to chamber music, appearing with pianist Yael Weiss and cellist Peter Stumpf as the Weiss-Kaplan-Stumpf Trio, with recordings and concert tours world-wide. Prior to that he performed and recorded extensively for two decades in the Golub-Kaplan-Carr Trio with cellist Colin Carr and the late pianist David Golub. Especially known for his interpretations of twentieth- and twenty-first-century works and the great German classics, his extensive discography of over 45 commercial CDs includes concertos, solo, and chamber works from Paganini, Bartók, Berg, Sarasate, and Nono to Schubert, Brahms, and Schumann, as well as two complete recordings of Bach’s solo violin works. Since 2005, he has been professor of music in violin at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, following a decade as professor at UCLA. Kaplan is a graduate of The Juilliard School, where he studied with Dorothy DeLay.

Pei-San Chiu is adjunct associate professor of music in flute at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. An internationally acclaimed Taiwanese flutist and educator, she debuted at Carnegie Hall in 2012 as first-prize winner of the Alexander & Buono International Flute Competition and has performed across the United States, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore in solo, chamber, and orchestral settings. From 2013 to 2016, Chiu served as principal flute of the Lexington Philharmonic, praised by the Lexington Herald-Leader for her “character and vitality,” and has performed as guest principal with the National Symphony Orchestra in Taiwan, the Guangzhou Symphony, and the Shenzhen Symphony. A passionate advocate for contemporary music, she has commissioned and premiered works by Bin Li, Tsung-Jen Hsieh, Mei-Chun Chen, Zhou Tian, and Yu-Chun Hu. Her solo album, Air, featuring works by female composers, was nominated for Best Art Music Album at the 2025 Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan. She also performs with the Formosa Trio, Aureus Duo, and Trio 2:1, releasing albums including First Impression, Anniversary, and The Sound of Flowers. Chiu has also been associate professor of flute at Tunghai University since 2016. She earned Master of Music and Doctor of Music degrees from the Jacobs School and received the 2020 Teaching Excellence Award at Tunghai University. She continues to inspire audiences and students alike through her innovative artistry and dedication to advancing the flute repertoire and pedagogy.

Jeffrey Curnow is professor of music in trumpet at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He began his career as an undergraduate at Temple University, where he quickly won a coveted position as concerto competition soloist at the Philadelphia Academy of Music. In 1983, Curnow was appointed principal trumpet of the New Haven Symphony and soon after, became a member of the New York Trumpet Ensemble, recording on the MMG/Vox and Newport Classics labels. Four years later, he joined the internationally renowned Empire Brass Quintet. Over the course of his tenure with this ensemble, he recorded 15 compact discs for the Angel EMI and Telarc labels, appeared on The Today Show, Good Morning America, St. Paul Sunday Morning, Taipei Television, Japan Television, and BBC Television and Radio, and performed with such ensembles as the Philadelphia Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra, and major orchestras in Japan and Switzerland. In 1995, Curnow was appointed principal trumpet of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, recording 14 CDs on the Delos label and appearing as soloist on several occasions, notably for Lowell Liebermann’s Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra, and Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2. In 2001, he joined the Philadelphia Orchestra as associate principal trumpet, touring worldwide with the ensemble and recording on the Ondine and Deutsche Grammophon labels. Well established as an educator, Curnow has taught at the University of Connecticut, Boston University, Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute, the Royal Academy of Music in London, Temple University, and the Curtis Institute of Music. He earned a Bachelor of Music from Temple University.

David Dzubay’s compositions have been performed in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Asia by the symphony orchestras of Aspen, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Fort Wayne, Guangxi, Guiyang, Honolulu, Kansas City, Louisville, Memphis, Minnesota, Oregon, Oakland, St. Louis and Vancouver; the American Composers Orchestra, National Symphonies of Ireland and Mexico, New World Symphony, National Repertory Orchestra, and New York Youth Symphony; and ensembles including the Grossman Ensemble, Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne, Onix, Manhattan and St. Louis Brass Quintets, Voices of Change, the Alexander, Orion and Pacifica string quartets, the League/ISCM, Earplay, and the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. His music has been championed by conductors including James DePreist, George Hanson, Keith Lockhart, David Loebel, Michael Morgan, Eiji Oue, Richard Pittman, Iván del Prado, Mark Russell Smith, Lawrence Leighton Smith, Michael Stern, Carl Topilow, David Wiley, Kirk Trevor, Thomas Wilkins, and David Zinman. Honors include two Fromm Music Foundation commissions; Guggenheim, MacDowell, Yaddo, Copland House, and Djerassi fellowships; the Kuhmo Chamber Music Festival Composition Competition, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra Composition Competition, Utah Arts Festival Commission, William Revelli and Walter Beeler Memorial Prizes, Wayne Peterson Prize; and grants from the Aaron Copland Fund for Music for two portrait CDs. Currently professor of music and director of the New Music Ensemble at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, Dzubay was previously on the faculty of the University of North Texas in Denton. Since 2011, he has taught composition for three weeks each summer at the Brevard Music Center. From 1995 to 1998, he served as composer-consultant to the Minnesota Orchestra and during the 2005-06 season, he was Meet the Composer/American Symphony Orchestra League Music Alive Composer-in-Residence with the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra. Dzubay has conducted at the Tanglewood, Aspen, and June in Buffalo festivals as well as the National Symphony of Columbia, Grossman Ensemble, League of Composers Orchestra, Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, Music from China, and Voices of Change.

A winner of the S&R Foundation Washington Award and Astral Artists National Auditions, trombonist Brittany Lasch is associate professor of music in trombone at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she has taught since 2023. Lasch has appeared as a soloist throughout the world with ensembles ranging from the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” to the Queens Symphony and the Sante Fe (Argentina) Municipal Band. With playing described as “masterful” (Syracuse Post-Standard), American Record Guide recently hailed Lasch as an “excellent soloist” across a diverse range of repertoire. Lasch has been a featured guest artist at numerous festivals, including the International Trombone Festival, the International Women’s Brass Conference, and the American Trombone Workshop. For six seasons, Lasch was the principal trombone of the Detroit Opera Orchestra at the Detroit Opera House. She has performed with orchestras nationwide, such as the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Indianapolis Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Detroit Symphony, and the Nashville Symphony. An active presence in the global trombone community, Lasch has recently performed at Argentina’s Trombonanza and Portugal’s Gravíssimo Festival. An advocate for new music, Lasch has commissioned and performed several new pieces for the trombone, including acclaimed composer Reena Esmail’s major Sonata for Trombone and Piano, which is featured on her debut album, Dark Horse (available on all streaming platforms). Lasch has previously served as faculty at the College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University and the Boston University Tanglewood Institute. She has also been a featured teacher and performer at summer festivals, including the Sewanee Music Festival and the DC Trombone Workshop, and she has presented master classes at universities across the country and internationally.

A native of Queens, New York, Andrea Levine was appointed principal clarinet of the Louisville Orchestra in 2003. She also served as acting principal clarinet of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for the 2017-18 season. She won the position of interim assistant principal of the Colorado Symphony during the 2011-12 season. She also won the position of interim second clarinet of the Cleveland Orchestra during the 2007-08 season and joined them on two European tours. Prior to joining the Louisville Orchestra, she spent a year as a member of the New World Symphony in Miami, Florida. Before joining New World, she served as interim principal clarinet of the Akron Symphony while completing a Professional Studies Diploma at the Cleveland Institute of Music. She earned an undergraduate degree at the Eastman School of Music. In addition to serving as principal clarinet of the Britt Festival Orchestra, she has held the same position at the Artosphere Festival. She has appeared as guest principal clarinet of the Cincinnati , Baltimore , Detroit , and Saint Louis symphony orchestras. She has also appeared as a soloist with the Louisville Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Artosphere Festival Orchestra, the New World Symphony, and Eastman Philharmonia. Levine is also an active teacher, having presented master classes at the Eastman School of Music, University of Michigan, University of Florida, Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, University of Tennessee, and University of Louisville. She is currently adjunct associate professor of music in clarinet at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Her teachers have included Daniel Gilbert, Kenneth Grant, Franklin Cohen, Yehuda Gilad, Mitchell Estrin, and Ricardo Morales. She loves living in Louisville with her husband, Jack Griffin, and their two cockapoos, Gus and Leo.

Kathleen McLean is associate professor of music (bassoon) at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She is one of the most acclaimed orchestral bassoonists in North America. Internationally recognized, McLean was the associate principal bassoon of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra from 1992 to 2009 and is a sought-after chamber and orchestral musician, recitalist, and teacher. She was appointed to the faculty of the University of Toronto in 1989, became a faculty member at the Royal Conservatory of Music and the Glenn Gould Professional School in 2002, and began as a bassoon instructor with the National Youth Orchestra of Canada in 2009. McLean’s former orchestral appointments include principal bassoon of the Canadian Opera Company and guest principal bassoon with the London Symphony Orchestra and the National Arts Centre Orchestra. Since 2001, she has toured extensively with the prestigious World Orchestra for Peace under the baton of Valery Gergiev. McLean has participated in many chamber music festivals, including the Evian International Festival, Vancouver Chamber Music Festival, Scotia Festival, and the Ottawa Chamber Music Festival. She performs frequently with New Music Concerts, Amici Ensemble, and is a founding member of the Caliban Quartet, Toronto Wind Quintet, and the Canadian Winds.

Denise Tryon is professor of music in horn at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she has taught since 2023. She previously served as professor of horn at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She joined the famed American Horn Quartet as fourth horn in 2019. She was previously fourth horn of the Philadelphia Orchestra and held positions with the Detroit, Baltimore, Columbus, and New World Symphonies. She also served as horn professor at the Peabody Institute from 2007 to 2019. Tryon attended the Interlochen Arts Academy and earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the New England Conservatory of Music (NEC). She received the Presidential Scholarship while in the Artist Diploma Program at NEC with the Taiyo Wind Quintet, which won the Coleman Chamber Competition. An active and accomplished educator, Tryon has taught master classes extensively in the United States, Scandinavia, Europe, Asia, and South America. She has been a featured artist at many International Horn Society Symposiums and Regional Workshops and has been a featured artist at the Nordic Hornfest, Blekinge International Brass Academy, Warsaw Horn Workshops, CORNO Brass Music Workshop, and Domaine Forget. Since 2017, she’s been a faculty member at Rafael Mendez Brass Institute in Denver. She is frequently on faculty with Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra. A champion of new music, Tryon commissioned four new pieces for low horn and piano for her 2015 album SO-LOW. The American Prize awarded her with a special judges’ citation for Important Commitment to the Music of Our Time. She commissioned six pieces for low horn for her 2020 album Hope Springs Eternal, for which she won the 2022 American Prize in Instrumental Performance. Her 2017 horn duo album A Pair of Aces, featuring Tryon and Karl Pituch, won a silver medal from the Global Music Awards. In 2009, she and Pituch founded the annual horn seminar Audition Mode, which focuses on the skills horn players need to be successful in orchestral auditions.

Jessica Warren is adjunct associate professor of music in oboe at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. She performs regularly with leading ensembles including the National Symphony Orchestra, Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, Wintergreen Festival Orchestra, and Berkshire Bach Society. She recently served as guest principal oboe with the United States Air Force Band during its spring 2024 multistate tour. A Jacobs School alumna and two-time fellow at the Tanglewood Music Center, Warren brings significant teaching experience from positions at George Washington University, the Interlochen Center for the Arts, and the New England Conservatory. Warren specializes in oboe reedmaking education and oboe gouging machine training. Her dissertation, “Significant Learning as Reedmaking Pedagogy,” evaluated and reimagined collegiate reedmaking curricula. She regularly presents lectures and master classes in the area of mindfulness in reedmaking and practicing. Warren earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Boston University, studying under John Ferrillo. She earned a Performer Diploma and a Master of Music degree under Linda Strommen at Jacobs and a bachelor’s degree under Robert Sorton at The Ohio State University.