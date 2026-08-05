The Singing Hoosiers Present Holiday Chimes

Ring in the season with one of Bloomington’s most beloved holiday traditions as the Singing Hoosiers return to the IU Auditorium stage for Holiday Chimes. This festive celebration blends timeless carols, contemporary favorites, and dazzling choreography into a performance filled with warmth and joy.

Under the direction of Dr. Chris Albanese, the Singing Hoosiers will deliver their signature high-energy performance alongside heartfelt musical moments that capture the magic of the holidays. From sparkling ensemble numbers to moving vocal showcases, Holiday Chimes is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.