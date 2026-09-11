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The Singing Hoosiers Present Holiday Chimes

The Singing Hoosiers Present Holiday Chimes

Ring in the season with one of Bloomington’s most beloved holiday traditions as the Singing Hoosiers return to the IU Auditorium stage for Holiday Chimes. This festive celebration blends timeless carols, contemporary favorites, and dazzling choreography into a performance filled with warmth and joy.

IU Auditorium
$25-$52
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu
https://www.iuauditorium.com/