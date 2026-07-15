TIRE AMNESTY DAY

What a nasty thing to come across when you’re hiking or driving down the road—dumped tires. Tires illegally disposed of. However, a variety of tires may be brought to the Waste Reduction District’s Tire Amnesty Day. At the Fairgrounds, September 19th. The District offers waste tire collection for a minimal fee throughout the year but on September 19th you can dispose of accepted tires, FREE. See list of accepted and not accepted tires on wastereductiondistrict dot com or call 812-349-2848. Tire Amnesty Day. At the Fairgrounds September 19th.

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