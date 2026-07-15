© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TIRE AMNESTY DAY

TIRE AMNESTY DAY

TIRE AMNESTY DAY
What a nasty thing to come across when you’re hiking or driving down the road—dumped tires. Tires illegally disposed of. However, a variety of tires may be brought to the Waste Reduction District’s Tire Amnesty Day. At the Fairgrounds, September 19th. The District offers waste tire collection for a minimal fee throughout the year but on September 19th you can dispose of accepted tires, FREE. See list of accepted and not accepted tires on wastereductiondistrict dot com or call 812-349-2848. Tire Amnesty Day. At the Fairgrounds September 19th.

# # #

Monroe County Fairgounds Gate #1
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

SPONSORING ORGANIZATION WASTE REDUCTION DISTRICT OF MONROE COUNTY
8123492020
epokral@mcswmd.org
WWW.WASTEREDUCTIONDISTRICT.COM

Artist Group Info

epokral@mcswmd.org
The Waste Reduction District of Monroe County
Monroe County Fairgounds Gate #1
5700 W. Airport Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47403
8123492866
epokral@mcswmd.org
www.wastereductiondistrict.com