Tom Walsh Jazz Ensemble

About the Director

Tom Walsh is Robert J. Waller Sr. and Robert J. Waller Jr. Professor of Music (saxophone) and chair of the Jazz Studies Department at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. An active performer of jazz and classical music, he has presented concerts and workshops in South Africa, China, Brazil, Japan, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, in Europe, and across the United States. He is the co-author of the fifth edition of Creative Jazz Improvisation (2022) with Scott Reeves. His beginning improvisation book Jazz Master Teaches You to Improvise was published by Shanghai Music Publishing House in 2019. Recent recordings include The Pandemic Sessions by the IU jazz faculty, Luke Gillespie’s Moving Mists, Basically Baker, Vol. 2, with the Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra (Patois), and Mike Hackett’s New Point of View (Summit). Premiere performances include Scott Jones’s concert band arrangement of Russell Peck’s The Upward Stream, Chris Rutkowski’s Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Wind Ensemble, and David Baker’s Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra. His latest solo CD release is Intersections (Arizona University Recordings). Earlier solo CDs include New Life (RIAX) and Shaking the Pumpkin (RIAX). Other releases include the David Baker Concerto on Paul Freeman Introduces David Baker, Vol. XII (Albany), Basically Baker with the Buselli/Wallarab Jazz Orchestra (Patois), and Sky Scrapings: Saxophone Music of Don Freund (AUR). Walsh is a Yamaha Performing Artist and a Vandoren Artist. He taught at the Jamey Aebersold Summer Jazz Workshops from 1991 to 2019. He co-leads the IU Summer Saxophone Academy with Otis Murphy and is co-director of the College Audition Preparation Workshop. Walsh earned degrees in Saxophone Performance and Jazz Studies from Indiana University, where his principal teachers were distinguished classical saxophonist Eugene Rousseau and renowned jazz educator David Baker. His other influential teachers include Mike Tracy, Pat LaBarbera, Jerry Coker, and David Liebman.