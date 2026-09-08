Trombone Choir – Brittany Lasch, director/conductor

About the Director

A winner of the S&R Foundation Washington Award and Astral Artists National Auditions, trombonist Brittany Lasch is associate professor of music in trombone at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she has taught since 2023. Lasch has appeared as a soloist throughout the world with ensembles ranging from the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” to the Queens Symphony and the Sante Fe (Argentina) Municipal Band. With playing described as “masterful” (Syracuse Post-Standard), American Record Guide recently hailed Lasch as an “excellent soloist” across a diverse range of repertoire. Lasch has been a featured guest artist at numerous festivals, including the International Trombone Festival, the International Women’s Brass Conference, and the American Trombone Workshop. For six seasons, Lasch was the principal trombone of the Detroit Opera Orchestra at the Detroit Opera House. She has performed with orchestras nationwide, such as the San Francisco Symphony, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Indianapolis Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Detroit Symphony, and the Nashville Symphony. An active presence in the global trombone community, Lasch has recently performed at Argentina’s Trombonanza and Portugal’s Gravíssimo Festival. An advocate for new music, Lasch has commissioned and performed several new pieces for the trombone, including acclaimed composer Reena Esmail’s major Sonata for Trombone and Piano, which is featured on her debut album, Dark Horse (available on all streaming platforms). Lasch has previously served as faculty at the College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University and the Boston University Tanglewood Institute. She has also been a featured teacher and performer at summer festivals, including the Sewanee Music Festival and the DC Trombone Workshop, and she has presented master classes at universities across the country and internationally.