University Orchestra – Camilo Téllez, alumnus guest conductor

Repertoire

Milhaud: Le bœuf sur la toit, Op. 58 (1919)

Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegía andina (2000)

Piazzolla: Sinfonietta (1953)

Sibelius: Suite from “Pelleas and Melisande,” Op. 46 (1905)

About the Conductor

Conductor Camilo Téllez is director of orchestras for the Community School at the Colburn School. His artistic development was shaped within the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Dudamel Fellowship (2021-22), where he worked closely with Gustavo Dudamel, collaborating with artists such as Zubin Mehta, Michael Tilson Thomas, Elim Chan, Hilary Hahn, Beatrice Rana, Emanuel Ax, and María Dueñas. His work has taken him across the United States, Europe, Latin America, and China, with appearances including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra, the Naples Philharmonic, the Florida Orchestra, the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra, the Hamburg Theater Orchestra, and the Turku Chamber Orchestra. His artistic practice includes a 30-city tour in China, as well as collaborations in diverse performance contexts, including a production of Peter and the Wolf at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring narrator Viola Davis, and a production of Fidelio involving deaf performers, under Gustavo Dudamel. He has also participated in performances of rediscovered repertoire, including a lost violin concerto by African-Cuban composer Joseph White, performed with violinist Rachel Barton Pine. Téllez has developed a deep passion for inspiring and mentoring younger generations of musicians through orchestral training and music education. He believes that orchestras are a reflection of a complex society, where discipline, empathy, collaboration, and mutual respect can shape not only better musicians but also better human beings. This philosophy has guided his extensive experience working with youth orchestras, festivals, universities, and educational programs throughout the United States, China, Venezuela, Colombia, and Panama, collaborating with youth, university, and community ensembles. As instrumentalist, he maintains an active study of the organ, with a focus on the music of Bach and Buxtehude, which informs his understanding of structure, sound, and orchestral color. He earned a Master of Music degree in Orchestral Conducting from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and a Bachelor of Music from Juan N. Corpas in Colombia.