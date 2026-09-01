Wind Ensemble – Donald McKinney, conductor

Featuring graduate student conductor Anthony McDonnell

Enjoy this performance from almost anywhere in the world via LIVE@jacobs!

Wind Ensemble – Donald McKinney, conductor

Featuring graduate student conductor Anthony McDonnell

Repertoire

Jennifer Higdon: Fanfare Ritmico (1999/2002)

Gustav Holst: Hammersmith, Op. 52 (1930)

Shostakovich/Reynolds: Prelude in E-Flat Minor, Op. 34 No. 14 (1933)

Shostakovich/Reynolds: Folk Dances, Op. 63 No. 3 (1942)

Gotkovsky: Poème du feu (1978)

L. Bernstein/Bocook: Symphonic Suite from “On the Waterfront” (1954)

About the Conductor

Donald J. McKinney is a professor of music in bands, director of bands, and chair of the Bands Department at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He was previously director of bands, professor of conducting, and chair of the conducting area at the University of Colorado Boulder College of Music. Prior to his 2013 appointment at CU Boulder, he was the director of wind ensembles and associate professor at Louisiana State University. McKinney has held additional faculty positions at Interlochen Arts Academy and Duquesne University Mary Pappert School of Music. From 2010 to 2015, he was the coordinator of bands for the renowned Interlochen Arts Camp, where he conducted the World Youth Wind Symphony and administered the summer band program. As a guest conductor, he has appeared with the Dallas Winds, Concordia Santa Fe, Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra, and numerous honor ensembles. His performances with the Dallas Winds have been featured on National Public Radio’s Performance Today on numerous occasions. As a teacher of conducting, he has presented conducting master classes at a host of colleges and universities. His recording credits include projects with the Dallas Winds, University of Michigan Symphony Band, University of Texas Wind Ensemble, University of North Texas Wind Symphony, Keystone Wind Ensemble, and the Duquesne University Wind Symphony. He was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award for producing the Dallas Winds recording of John Williams at the Movies. He has published articles in numerous conducting resources, including five volumes of Teaching Music through Performance in Band and The Conductor’s Companion. He has also authored a chapter about Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon for the book Women of Influence in Contemporary Music. McKinney earned a Doctor of Musical Arts in Conducting degree from the University of Michigan. His primary conducting teachers include Michael Haithcock, Jack Stamp, and Robert Cameron, as well as additional study with H. Robert Reynolds and Frank Battisti.

