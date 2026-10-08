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Windfall Celebration

Windfall Celebration

Come to Windfall's 10th Annual Cabaret Fundraiser! The event will begin at 4:30 at the Switchyard Park Pavilion. The Windfall Dance Company will share the stage with IU and community arts groups for an eclectic and fun afternoon. Performers include InMotion, Dark Side Troupe, Caraveransai, Paso a Paso, Windfall Dance Company, and many others! Proceeds support the Windfall Dance Company.

Switchyard Park Pavillion
15-20
04:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Windfall Dance Inc.
1-812-334-0506
info@windfalldancers.org
https://windfalldancers.org/

Artist Group Info

intern@windfalldancers.org
Switchyard Park Pavillion
1601 S Rogers Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47403
812-727-5228
contact@makevention.org
http://www.makevention.org