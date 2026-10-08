Windfall Celebration
Windfall Celebration
Come to Windfall's 10th Annual Cabaret Fundraiser! The event will begin at 4:30 at the Switchyard Park Pavilion. The Windfall Dance Company will share the stage with IU and community arts groups for an eclectic and fun afternoon. Performers include InMotion, Dark Side Troupe, Caraveransai, Paso a Paso, Windfall Dance Company, and many others! Proceeds support the Windfall Dance Company.
Switchyard Park Pavillion
15-20
04:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Windfall Dance Inc.
1-812-334-0506
info@windfalldancers.org
Artist Group Info
intern@windfalldancers.org
Switchyard Park Pavillion
1601 S Rogers StreetBloomington, Indiana 47403
812-727-5228
contact@makevention.org