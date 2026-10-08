Windfall Celebration

Come to Windfall's 10th Annual Cabaret Fundraiser! The event will begin at 4:30 at the Switchyard Park Pavilion. The Windfall Dance Company will share the stage with IU and community arts groups for an eclectic and fun afternoon. Performers include InMotion, Dark Side Troupe, Caraveransai, Paso a Paso, Windfall Dance Company, and many others! Proceeds support the Windfall Dance Company.