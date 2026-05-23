World’s Fair Tea Party

Inspired by our newest exhibit featuring a remarkable personal invitation sent to Mr. and Mrs. John H. Barker to experience the iconic Ferris Wheel, guests are invited to enjoy an elegant afternoon tea held outdoors in the garden pergola, weather permitting.

Set in this beautiful and serene setting, the experience captures the spirit of the great World’s Fairs—where wonder, refinement, and discovery came together. Delight in a curated tea service featuring a selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, and an array of sweet desserts.

This unique experience also includes a guided tour of the mansion, offering deeper insight into the Barker family and their connection to this extraordinary moment in history.

Tickets are limited.