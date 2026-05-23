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World’s Fair Tea Party

World’s Fair Tea Party

Inspired by our newest exhibit featuring a remarkable personal invitation sent to Mr. and Mrs. John H. Barker to experience the iconic Ferris Wheel, guests are invited to enjoy an elegant afternoon tea held outdoors in the garden pergola, weather permitting.

Set in this beautiful and serene setting, the experience captures the spirit of the great World’s Fairs—where wonder, refinement, and discovery came together. Delight in a curated tea service featuring a selection of fine teas, delicate finger sandwiches, and an array of sweet desserts.

This unique experience also includes a guided tour of the mansion, offering deeper insight into the Barker family and their connection to this extraordinary moment in history.

Tickets are limited.

The Barker Mansion
$60
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Barker Mansion
2198731520
events@barkermansion.org
https://barkermansion.org
The Barker Mansion
631 Washington St.
Michigan City, Indiana 46360
2198731520
events@barkermansion.org
https://barkermansion.org/