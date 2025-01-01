Income from the Al Cobine Recognition Endowment Fund will assist with the following:

Support jazz initiatives on both WFIU and WTIU.

Provide support for the Thursday “Jazz from Indiana” radio program on Just You and Me.

Fund an intern to work in the WFIU jazz archives and assist with jazz program production and syndication.

Continue the free summer Jazz in July concert series.

About Al Cobine

Tenor saxophonist Al Cobine worked with a veritable who’s who of twentieth century popular music performers—diverse artists such as Tony Bennett, Eddy Arnold, Perry Como, Glenn Campbell, Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme, Tom Jones, Elvis Presley, and Doc Severinsen.

Cobine served as the primary musical contractor for Henry Mancini, Andy Williams, and Johnny Mathis. He performed as Henry Mancini’s primary saxophone soloist, creating the “sound” of Mancini’s Pink Panther with every major symphony orchestra east of the Rockies.

A composer and arranger, Al published more than 100 works of choral, brass, big band, jazz, and concert band music. Through his musical arrangements and instructional clinics, Al’s role in high school and college music education has contributed to his lasting musical impact.

In addition to being an active jazz musician, band leader, arranger, and recording artist for more than six decades, Al was active in local government, serving two terms on the Monroe County Council.

Legendary composer, musician, and band leader Al Cobine passed away on May 21, 2009 at age 82. The Al Cobine Big Band continues to perform around the state in his memory.

Funds from this endowment allowed WFIU to produce and distribute a radio documentary about Al Cobine’s life and musical achievements.

The Al Cobine Recognition Endowment Fund is managed by the Indiana University Foundation. Accrued earnings are restricted for jazz programming initiatives at the stations.

Support

Click the "Give Now" button below to make an online donation, or send a check payable to the IU Foundation/Cobine Fund. Write account #P370008057 in the memo field and mail to the lock box at the address below:

IU Foundation

Office of Gift Planning Services

PO Box 500

Bloomington, IN 47402