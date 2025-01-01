© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Image of a saxophone against a yellow background
chayathon2000 - stock.adobe.com
/
300685377

Paula B. Anderson Memorial Fund for Jazz Programming Endowment Fund

Income from the Paula B. Anderson Memorial Fund for Jazz Programming Endowment Fund will assist with the following:

  • Support jazz initiatives at WFIU and WTIU.
  • Assist music programming at WFIU and WTIU.
  • Fund staff or students to assist in the jazz archives.
  • Expand jazz outreach.

About Paula B. Anderson

Paula B. Anderson was a member of Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Oklahoma where she earned a B.S. in Business in 1985. She then went on to further her education, receiving a M.A. in German from the University of Oklahoma in 1993 and a M.A. in English from Indiana University in 1998. Upon completion of her degree at Indiana University, Paula joined the IU Press staff as a proofreader and then as a member of the marketing division.

Continuing her career at Indiana University, Paula later became an academic coach at the Kelley School of Business. She was a member at First United Methodist Church as well as a passionate volunteer with the Monroe County Historical Society while she later pursued a M.L.S and M.I.S in Library and Information Science from IU. While at a WFIU listener reception, Paula was drawn to Joe Bourne, the longtime host of Just You & Me. She was taken by his friendly demeanor and undivided attention as they spoke of his program and jazz offerings at the station. Paula was a dedicated listener and supporter of WTIU and WFIU.

The Paula B. Anderson Memorial Fund for Jazz Programming Endowment Fund is managed by the Indiana University Foundation. Accrued earnings are restricted for jazz programming initiatives at the stations.

Support

Click the "Give Now" button below to make a gift online.

Red button with white text that reads 'Give Now' alongside the Indiana University logo

Your tax-deductible gift, small or large, will be greatly appreciated.

The information on this website is not intended as legal or tax advice. For legal or tax advice, please consult an attorney.