Income from the Paula B. Anderson Memorial Fund for Jazz Programming Endowment Fund will assist with the following:



Support jazz initiatives at WFIU and WTIU.

Assist music programming at WFIU and WTIU.

Fund staff or students to assist in the jazz archives.

Expand jazz outreach.

About Paula B. Anderson

Paula B. Anderson was a member of Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Oklahoma where she earned a B.S. in Business in 1985. She then went on to further her education, receiving a M.A. in German from the University of Oklahoma in 1993 and a M.A. in English from Indiana University in 1998. Upon completion of her degree at Indiana University, Paula joined the IU Press staff as a proofreader and then as a member of the marketing division.

Continuing her career at Indiana University, Paula later became an academic coach at the Kelley School of Business. She was a member at First United Methodist Church as well as a passionate volunteer with the Monroe County Historical Society while she later pursued a M.L.S and M.I.S in Library and Information Science from IU. While at a WFIU listener reception, Paula was drawn to Joe Bourne, the longtime host of Just You & Me. She was taken by his friendly demeanor and undivided attention as they spoke of his program and jazz offerings at the station. Paula was a dedicated listener and supporter of WTIU and WFIU.

The Paula B. Anderson Memorial Fund for Jazz Programming Endowment Fund is managed by the Indiana University Foundation. Accrued earnings are restricted for jazz programming initiatives at the stations.

Support

