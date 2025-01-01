Established in 2013 by a motivated philanthropist and “news junkie,” the Radio-Television News Programming Endowment was created to secure the future of national and regional news journalism at WFIU and WTIU.

This fund will help sustain news programs such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and PBS NewsHour, programs that probe issues without hype or bias, on our airwaves.

Dollars raised from the endowment will help RTV purchase, expand, and produce the news programming you can only hear and see on WFIU and WTIU, keeping our reporters and journalists free from commercials pressures – free to do their best work.

Please help us increase the fund’s potential by making a gift to the Radio-Television News Programming Endowment.

Your tax-deductible gift, large or small, will be greatly appreciated as we grow the fund.

About the WFIU/WTIU Indiana Public Media News Team

WFIU and WTIU are committed to providing its News Team at Indiana Public Media with the resources required to delve into complex local and regional topics and develop stories that enliven public dialogue and spark conversation.

Our award winning News Team is currently the biggest public broadcasting news room in the state.

We train 20-30 undergraduate and graduate journalism interns each year. Students learn both online and standard broadcast reporting in a real-world, real-time setting.

Indiana Public Media provides the only free (non-subscription), non-Indy focused local coverage in the south central Indiana region. The News Department provides local news coverage for WTIU viewers at 5:55pm and 10:55pm daily, and over the WFIU airwaves six time a day. All news stories are posted online to our news site, www.indianapublicmedia.org.

In addition to national news shows, the stations air a variety of regular regional news and public affairs programs: Noon Edition is heard each week on WFIU and the Indiana Newsdesk is broadcast on WTIU.

Indiana Public Media news documentaries air on both WFIU and WTIU and are offered to public broadcasting stations statewide through IPBS.

Support

Click the "Give Now" button below to make a gift online, or send a check payable to the IU Foundation/RTV News Fund. Please write account #P370008060 in the memo field and mail to the lock box at:

IU Foundation

Office of Gift Planning Services

PO Box 500

Bloomington, IN 47402