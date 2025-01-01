In 2008 a generous donor with a love for classical music helped WFIU establish an endowed fund to support classical music programming on WFIU. You can increase the impact of the endowment with a gift of your own!

Every year WFIU uses the interest earned on the endowment to support classical music on-air. As the principal grows, income from the gifts increases. The WFIU Classical Music Endowment Fund helps us record live performance in our studios and to acquire national programs such as:

Performance Today with host Fred Child

Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Overnight Classical with Peter Van de Graaff

The Met Opera, Sounds Choral, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Cast, The Score, Pipedreams and more!

Additionally, the endowment supports WFIU in-house productions such as:



Classical Music with George Walker

Ether Game

Harmonia

Support

Click the "Give Now" button below to make a gift online, or send a check payable to the IU Foundation/Classical Fund. Please write account #P370008058 in the memo field and mail to the lock box at:

IU Foundation

Office of Gift Planning Services

PO Box 500

Bloomington, IN 47402

