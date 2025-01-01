WFIU Classical Music Endowment Fund
In 2008 a generous donor with a love for classical music helped WFIU establish an endowed fund to support classical music programming on WFIU. You can increase the impact of the endowment with a gift of your own!
Every year WFIU uses the interest earned on the endowment to support classical music on-air. As the principal grows, income from the gifts increases. The WFIU Classical Music Endowment Fund helps us record live performance in our studios and to acquire national programs such as:
- Performance Today with host Fred Child
- Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin
- The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
- Overnight Classical with Peter Van de Graaff
- The Met Opera, Sounds Choral, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Cast, The Score, Pipedreams and more!
Additionally, the endowment supports WFIU in-house productions such as:
- Classical Music with George Walker
- Ether Game
- Harmonia
Support
Click the "Give Now" button below to make a gift online, or send a check payable to the IU Foundation/Classical Fund. Please write account #P370008058 in the memo field and mail to the lock box at:
IU Foundation
Office of Gift Planning Services
PO Box 500
Bloomington, IN 47402
Your tax-deductible gift, small or large, will be greatly appreciated.
The information on this website is not intended as legal or tax advice. For legal or tax advice, please consult an attorney.