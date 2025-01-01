After Bill Kroll’s retirement from Radio-Television Services in 1991, whenever he stopped in the building he always dropped in on the engineering office. Bill understood and loved the labyrinth of technology needed to run public broadcasting stations smoothly—as well as the never-ending equipment upgrades to keep abreast of the changing media world.

Please help us increase the fund’s potential to make meaningful purchases with the interest income each year by making a gift to the Radio-Television William H. Kroll Endowment Fund. Click on the Give Now button to make a direct online gift:

About William “Bill” Kroll

From working in WFIU’s post-war Quonset hut to overseeing the construction of the current Radio-Television building in the ‘60s, from a professor of film production and instructional systems, to technical and operations supervisor of broadcasting services, and ultimately to general manager of WFIU and WTIU, Mr. Kroll exerted a strong influence on many students, engineers and broadcasting staff over his 36 years at Indiana University.

Ken Beckley (past president of IU Alumni Association, Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and Sagamore of the Wabash) noted:

“Bill Kroll was a wonderful man and mentor to hundreds of students…Untold thousands benefited from his services to humankind. So many of us are trained by, mentored by, educated by gifted people and not until we get much older do we truly appreciate and understand how important those persons were in our lives.”

When Mr. Kroll passed away in the spring of 2012, so many people sent contributions in his name, that with the family’s agreement and support, RTVS opened the William H. Kroll Endowment Fund to honor Bill’s memory and leadership. Always an engineer at heart, we trust Bill would be honored by our efforts.

Support

Click the "Give Now" button below to make an online donation, or send a check payable to the IU Foundation/Kroll Fund. Write account #P370008059 in the memo field and mail to the lock box at the address below:

IU Foundation

Office of Gift Planning Services

PO Box 500

Bloomington, IN 47402