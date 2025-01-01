Working Students in Media Endowment Fund

This endowment rewards the most enterprising media students with paid internships, balancing their classroom learning with real-world work experience. Recipients will be students who have a career interest in media, have met a minimum GPA requirement, and have strong recommendations.

Donors to this effort have the option to make a gift of a size similar to an IU scholarship to create a named internship position at WFIU or WTIU, or to make a smaller contribution to our multi-donor endowment account via the button below. Contributors may also access a form to mail a gift with a check or credit card. Help us give students a leg up on their career goals!

*Per Indiana University Foundation policy, new endowment accounts that do not become fully funded at the required stated minimum either through pledges/gifts at the time of the establishment of the account or through fulfilled pledges/gifts after five years will be converted to expendable accounts, and all gifts will be made available to support the intent outlined in the supporting agreement.

Support

Click the "Give Now" button below to make a gift online, or send a check payable to the IU Foundation/Working Students in Media Fund. Please write account #P370013171 in the memo field and mail to the lock box at:

IU Foundation

Office of Gift Planning Services

PO Box 500

Bloomington, IN 47402