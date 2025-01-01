© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Amen: Music of the Black Church
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Explore the rich traditions, historical significance, and meaning of Black church music in a new concert film, Amen! Music of the Black Church. Recorded before a live audience at the Second Baptist Church in Bloomington, Indiana, Dr. Raymond Wise leads the Indiana University African American Choral Ensemble in a performance of sacred music spanning from African traditions to contemporary praise and worship music. Watch a preview:

Much of the Black experience has been defined and uplifted by the Black church, with gospel and religious music as a form of self-expression. Amen! Music of the Black Church speaks to the optimism and triumph embodied in this musical genre. Weaved throughout the performance are vignettes featuring short narrative interviews with historic highlights and styled visuals that give context to the musical styles featured in the program.

Stream on the PBS Video App

