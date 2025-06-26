In Archiving Airwaves, Miley discusses how he amassed his archive, which covers almost a century of important moments in sports. Historical highlights of his collection feature the Brooklyn Dodgers’ final game; the heavyweight title fights between Joe Louis and Billy Conn; Roger Maris’s 61st home run in 1961; and the fourth quarter of Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point performance in 1962. Miley also has the play-by-plays of famous sportscasters, such as Mel Allen, Red Barber, Ted Husing, Harry Caray, Ernie Harwell, Vin Scully, and Bill Stern.

“I had no idea what I was doing, really,” Miley said. “What I was trying to do was I knew that when I retired I would want something to do, and what’s better to do than listen to old sporting events.”

Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas has known Miley for nearly 50 years. They first met when Costas was beginning his career at KMOX radio in St. Louis.

“When I got to NBC, and later to HBO, anytime we were doing historical stuff, one of my suggestions was, ‘Let me check with John Miley,’ ” Costas said. “And very often, he had not only what we were looking for, but more than what we had asked for related to that topic or that game or that broadcaster.”

The documentary follows Miley on his search for a permanent home for the collection after he passes away. Archiving Airwaves reveals how Miley came to the decision to donate his entire archive to the National Sports Journalism Center at the Indiana University Media School. The program looks at the Media School’s plans for digitization to make the collection available as a resource for students and the public.

“This is a history of sports broadcasting in the United States over the last century,” said Galen Clavio, the director of IU’s National Sports Journalism Center.

Miley has also donated a portion of his collection to the Library of Congress.

