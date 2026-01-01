What I Have Done with Birds (1907)

A book publisher visited Gene Stratton-Porter during her research in the wilderness areas of the Limberlost Swamp, saw Gene muddy and decked out in Army boots and trousers, looking unlike most women of Victorian Age. When he dared to exclaim that such actions were “not a woman's work,” Gene's response was the book “What I Have Done with Birds.” The first of Gene's published nature studies, this nonfiction work highlights her research in the natural sciences and her relationship with birds and other wildlife in the Limberlost. The book also showcases some of her early wildlife photography.