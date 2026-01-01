The Gene Stratton-Porter Library
The Novels
The Strike at Shane's (1893)
This book was written anonymously, but historians and literary scholars agree that Gene
Stratton-Porter wrote this fictional novella.
“The Strike at Shane's” tells the fictional story of the Shane family living on their farm in the late 19th century. When the animals on their farm go on strike, the Shane family will come to learn about the value of treating all animals with respect.
The Nature Studies
What I Have Done with Birds (1907)
A book publisher visited Gene Stratton-Porter during her research in the wilderness areas of the Limberlost Swamp, saw Gene muddy and decked out in Army boots and trousers, looking unlike most women of Victorian Age. When he dared to exclaim that such actions were “not a woman's work,” Gene's response was the book “What I Have Done with Birds.” The first of Gene's published nature studies, this nonfiction work highlights her research in the natural sciences and her relationship with birds and other wildlife in the Limberlost. The book also showcases some of her early wildlife photography.
Books for Children
After the Flood (1911)
“After the Flood” tells the tales of animals and plants in their fight for survival after the world is transformed by a great flood. Set in the early 20th century, it is a story that transports readers into the heart of nature and captures the beauty and complexity of the natural world.
Poems and Essays
The Firebird (1922)
Based on native myths Gene learned from Indigenous families who lived near her home growing up in Lagro, Indiana. “The Firebird” explores themes of love and the cultural practices among Indigenous peoples in a fictional setting. Based on Native and Indigenous myths, the book serves as both a story of love and a reflection of the beauty of nature and the struggles of the human spirit.
The Movies
Freckles (1917) - Laskey Feature Play Co.
“Freckles” is a silent drama directed by Marshall Nielan and written by Gene Stratton-Porter and Marion Fairfax. An adaptation of the Stratton-Porter novel of the same name, it stars Jack Pickford, Louise Huff, Hobart Bosworth, Lilian Leighton, William Elmer, and Guy Oliver.