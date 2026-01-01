Along with these sensational talents, the soundtrack also features Ella Jordan on violin, bass player Brandon Meeks, Pat Otto on mandolin, clawhammer banjo and guitar, Brandt Smith on banjo and dobro, cellist Ben Sollee and George Tyler on drums. WTIU chief audio engineer Kevin Evans and associate audio engineer Brock Hamman also help create the music mix for the program.

The title of the new WTIU/PBS documentary pays tribute to one of Gene Stratton-Porter's most popular nonfiction works, Music of the Wild, in which she compares the sights and sounds of nature to a symphony and a quiet walk in the woods to the hushed reverence one experiences when stepping into an ancient spiritual temple.