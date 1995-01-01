For a full list of the books and movies by Gene Stratton-Porter, see The Gene Stratton-Porter Library on this site
- Lady of the Limberlost: The Life and Letters of Gene Stratton-Porter, by Jeannette Porter-Meehan, Amereon House, Mattituck, New York © 1927
- Nature's Storyteller: The Life of Gene Stratton-Porter, by Barbara Olenyik Morrow, Indiana Historical Society Press, Indianapolis, IN © 2016
- Gene Stratton-Porter: A Little Story of her Life and Work, by Gene Stratton-Porter, Monee, IL © 2013
- “The Legend of Limberlost,” by Kathryn Aalto, Smithsonian Magazine, March 2020.
- Writing Wild: Women Poets, Ramblers, and Mavericks Who Shape How We See the Natural World, by Kathryn Aalto, Timber Press, Portland, OR © 2020
- Coming through the Swamp: The Nature Writings of Gene Stratton-Porter, by Sydney Landon Plum (ed.), University of Utah Press, © 1996
- Gene Stratton-Porter: A Literary Examination, by Bertrand F. Richards, Americana Books, Decatur, IN © 1993
- Gene Stratton-Porter: Novelist and Naturalist, by Judith Reick Long, Indiana Historical Society Press, Indianapolis, IN © 1990
- The Technique of Gene Stratton-Porter's Novels, by John Chase Bussell, Americana Books, Decatur, IN © 1993
- From Ben Hur to Sister Carrie: Remembering the Lives and Works of Five Indiana Authors, by Barbara Olenyik Morrow, Guild Press of Indiana, Indianapolis, IN © 1995
- Gene Stratton-Porter: The Natural Wonder - Surviving Photographs of the Great Limberlost Swamp by Gene Stratton-Porter, by Jan Dearmin Finney, Indiana State Museum © 1985
- Gene Stratton-Porter: A Lovely Light, by Rollin King, Adams Press, Chicago, IL © 1979
- Fifty Years of Best Sellers, by Alice Payne Hackett, R.R. Bowker Co., New York, NY © 1945