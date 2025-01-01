“Indiana Legends: George Taliaferro” is the remarkable story of a man whose talent, courage and determination helped him smash racial barriers to become the first African American drafted by the National Football League.

This half-hour documentary chronicles George Taliaferro’s rise to stardom, from his emergence as a high school phenom in Gary, Indiana to an All-Pro career in the NFL in the 1950s. In an era when many “gridders” played multiple positions, Taliaferro was a standout, recognized for his remarkable gifts as a running back, quarterback, kicker and defensive back. He led Indiana University to its first Big Ten championship in 1945 and earned All American honors from 1945-48. Off the field, despite his football celebrity, Taliaferro experienced the full brunt of race bigotry and exclusion. Never one to meekly tolerate injustice, he spearheaded an effort to desegregate the IU Bloomington campus.