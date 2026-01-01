For more than half a century, Don Fischer has narrated the triumphs, heartbreaks, and defining moments of Indiana University athletics.

From national championships and iconic buzzer-beaters to unforgettable football Saturdays, his voice has become inseparable from the Hoosier experience.

Timeless: Don Fischer’s Half-Century Broadcasting IU Sports tells the story of the legendary broadcaster whose career spans generations of IU fans and athletes. Through archival footage, historic radio calls, interviews, and personal reflections, the documentary explores Fischer’s unlikely rise from a small-town Illinois upbringing to becoming one of the most recognizable voices in college sports.

For generations of Hoosiers, Don Fischer’s voice has been part of the soundtrack of Indiana University.

Timeless is a celebration of tradition, storytelling, and the enduring connection between a broadcaster and the fans who grew up listening.