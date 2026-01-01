ABOUT DON FISCHER

The Voice of the Hoosiers

Don Fischer began broadcasting Indiana University football and basketball in 1973. Over the next five decades, he would call more than 2,000 IU games, including three men’s basketball national championships and some of the most memorable moments in school history.

Known for his preparation, consistency, and unmistakable voice, Fischer became a beloved figure among IU fans and one of the longest-tenured broadcasters in major college sports. At age 78, Fischer remains a defining part of Indiana University athletics and a living connection between generations of Hoosiers.