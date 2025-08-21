© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Beckwith defends arrests at town hall, will keep holding events

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT
Micah Beckwith holding a microphone
George Hale
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Beckwith was in Bloomington for a construction industry event.

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith says he’ll keep holding in-person events a day after a heated town hall in Warrick County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in Newburgh Wednesday after a woman allegedly shoved an officer on her way out the door. She’s charged with battery against a public safety official and other violations.

A second person is charged with resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to online court records.

“We're going to keep doing it, and hopefully people will learn their lesson," Beckwith said Thursday. "Don't be disruptive. Be civil."

Beckwith defended the officers' use of force, saying he witnessed both events.

"She shoved the officer hard. And when that happened, the officer took her down. As he should have,” Beckwith said.  

Beckwith was in Bloomington speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Building Association of South Central Indiana.
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
