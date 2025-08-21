Two arrested at Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith town hall

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith’s latest town hall in Newburgh ended with two arrests Wednesday, though the names of the woman and man arrested haven’t yet been released.

On-the-ground media reports said a Warrick County Sheriff’s Office deputy “tackled” or “(took) down” the woman, who shouted and swore at Beckwith throughout the night. In a statement issued after the event, Beckwith claimed she slapped the law enforcement officer — and said it was captured on video, but didn’t share it.

In a statement shared to Facebook, Warrick County Sheriff Michael K. Wilder didn’t mention a physical altercation.

“The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is engaged in an investigative review of the incident that occurred at the town hall appearance by Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith on Wednesday evening. Given the number of persons involved, including two off-duty Warrick County deputies who were providing security support, it will take time to review physical evidence and complete interviews of witnesses and individuals involved in the incident.

“For that reason, it is premature to make any further comment about the incident until the Sheriff’s Office can complete that investigation. I cannot yet predict the duration of that investigation but can assure the public we will work diligently to understand what happened and who was involved. When the investigation is complete, I will provide additional comment and information,” Wilder said.

The Evansville Courier & Press detailed the town hall in a developing story, including photos and videos of the arrests. According to their reporting, authorities warned the woman to stop shouting at Beckwith or said she would be removed.

Beckwith reportedly told the crowd that, “Unfortunately it is a mental disorder,” as the woman made her way to the exit. There was a “commotion” and she was tackled to the ground. A man was later arrested after he attempted to step in and yelled at the officers.

The state’s second-highest official panned the Courier & Press coverage as “Left-wing journalism at its finest.”

Video captured by local station WEHT documents shouting throughout the town hall, with several residents booing Beckwith, a self-described Christian nationalist. The Newburgh town hall is the latest in a series of events across the state.

