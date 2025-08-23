© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Bloomington police: Man killed by train on I-69 overpass

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 23, 2025 at 9:34 PM EDT
Police found the man's body Friday evening.

A man died Friday after being struck by a train traveling over I-69 between the Bloomfield Road overpass and the Third Street overpass.

Bloomington police found the body of the man after receiving a report of a collision involving a train and a pedestrian, Capt. Ryan Pedigo said.

They also found a bicycle, which had also been struck, he said.

“The train's engineer advised investigators that he saw the man walk onto the tracks and he immediately activated the train's horn and attempted an emergency stop,” Pedigo said in a statement. “However, the man did not move off the tracks and the engineer was unable to get the train stopped prior to colliding with the man.”

Pedigo added that it wasn’t clear if the man’s next of kin had been notified.
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
