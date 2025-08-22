© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Beckwith: Builders should skip Monroe Co. to avoid red tape

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 22, 2025 at 3:27 PM EDT
Micah Beckwith in Bloomington
George Hale
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Beckwith was speaking Thursday at an event in Bloomington.

Builders should turn elsewhere if they face hurdles getting construction approved in Monroe Co., according to Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

Beckwith fielded questions at a construction industry luncheon Thursday at the Bloomington convention center, including whether the state should intervene to make building easier in Monroe Co.

Read more: Where the Hopewell neighborhood development stands

“The battles have to be fought locally. It's hard, I get it. It would sometimes be way easier for Indianapolis just to snap its fingers and say, 'We'll fix it for you.' But the ramifications of that, I think they have way worse ripple effects,” Beckwith said.

Instead, he said, builders should seek out business elsewhere, including in neighboring counties with fewer restrictions.

“You’ve got a county leadership doing things that are not helpful to your industry? Well, go do business in another county, throw it back in their face. Go be successful in that county and say, 'This could have all been yours,'" he said. "They’ll change, trust me. County officials will change very quickly.” 

County and city officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lieutenant governor was speaking in Bloomington at a luncheon hosted by the Building Association of South Central Indiana.
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR's northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
