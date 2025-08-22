Some offices in Monroe County Justice Building closed again because of mold

The office of the prosecutor and the criminal court closed again Friday because of mold in the Justice Building, according to administrator Angela Purdie with the Monroe County Commissioners.

According to Purdie’s statement, the civil divisions and the clerk offices were open.

The Monroe County Justice Building closed Tuesday as workers removed ceiling tiles contaminated with mold. The building reopened Thursday.

Monroe County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kher said his office was notified late Thursday afternoon of another positive mold test in the prosecutor’s office.

Because of that, Kher said his office closed “out of concern for our employees’ health.”

According to a county commissioner statement and a report from VET Environmental, employees working in the vicinity of moldy areas in the Justice Building had reported symptoms.

People who were scheduled for initial hearings Friday are being asked to show up next Friday. For traffic court, people are being asked to call the prosecutor’s office to reschedule.

Aug. 25 1:20 p.m update:

The prosecutor's office and criminal court reopened Monday. Additional testing was completed. The results are not yet available.

