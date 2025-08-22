© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Some offices in Monroe County Justice Building closed again because of mold

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published August 22, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT
Lawsuits against Indiana's near-total abortion ban have been ongoing since the law was passed in 2022.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
According to a county commissioner statement and a report from VET Environmental, employees working in the vicinity of moldy areas in the Justice Building had reported symptoms.

The office of the prosecutor and the criminal court closed again Friday because of mold in the Justice Building, according to administrator Angela Purdie with the Monroe County Commissioners.

According to Purdie’s statement, the civil divisions and the clerk offices were open.

The Monroe County Justice Building closed Tuesday as workers removed ceiling tiles contaminated with mold. The building reopened Thursday.

Monroe County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kher said his office was notified late Thursday afternoon of another positive mold test in the prosecutor’s office.

Because of that, Kher said his office closed “out of concern for our employees’ health.”

According to a county commissioner statement and a report from VET Environmental, employees working in the vicinity of moldy areas in the Justice Building had reported symptoms.

People who were scheduled for initial hearings Friday are being asked to show up next Friday. For traffic court, people are being asked to call the prosecutor’s office to reschedule.

Aug. 25 1:20 p.m update:

The prosecutor's office and criminal court reopened Monday. Additional testing was completed. The results are not yet available.

This story has been updated.
Tags
News Local News
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
See stories by Bente Bouthier
Related Content