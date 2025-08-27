© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Once a ‘hard no’ on redistricting, Lucas says he’s rethinking position after White House meeting

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published August 27, 2025 at 4:39 PM EDT
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana state Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour), who attended the meetings with “about 60 to 70” other Indiana lawmakers, previously said he’s a “hard no” on redistricting in Indiana.

Indiana Republican lawmakers visited the White House on Tuesday amid a push from President Trump for more favorable congressional districts ahead of next year's mid-term election.

Indiana state Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour), who attended the meetings with “about 60 to 70” other Indiana lawmakers, previously said he’s a “hard no” on redistricting in Indiana.

Listen to Noon Edition: Trump administration wants Indiana to redraw its U.S. House map

Afterward, Lucas told WFIU/WTIU News, he’s rethinking his position.

Lucas said Vice President Vance spoke to the Hoosier lawmakers, arguing that redistricting is necessary because “all of these policy goals that President Trump and his administration want to enact, he has to have backing, which the Democrats will not give him.”

Lucas said he’d like to see that agenda achieved without redistricting, but he’s not sure if it’s possible.

Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives passed the new voting lines in an 88-52 vote, creating five new Republican-leaning seats.

Lucas said he’s still not convinced redistricting is the right choice in Indiana. He wants to see proof of problems in states with a Democratic majority: “I want to see those states. I want to see their districts. I want to see the percentage of Republican voters, percentage of Democrat voters, and how it's laid out.”

Indiana President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, who was at the White House, said in a statement Wednesday that “all in all, I would consider the event extremely productive.”

Bray added that on issues like school choice, Medicaid reform, and election security, Indiana “is in strong alignment” with the Trump Administration.

Redistricting did come up, Bray said, but “the bulk of the afternoon” focused on other issues.
Tags
News Local NewsTop
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
See stories by Bente Bouthier
Related Content