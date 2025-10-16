© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Grant provides northeast Indiana child care providers training opportunities for early intervention

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:54 PM EDT
The Northeast Indiana Early Childhood Coalition said providers have seen an increasing need for early intervention since the pandemic. The coalition received a $167,000 grant from the AWS Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group for people with disabilities.
FILE PHOTO: Jeanie Lindsay
/
IPB News
The Northeast Indiana Early Childhood Coalition said providers have seen an increasing need for early intervention since the pandemic. The coalition received a $167,000 grant from the AWS Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group for people with disabilities.

Child care providers in northeast Indiana can get free training on how to help young children with developmental and behavioral needs.

The Northeast Indiana Early Childhood Coalition said providers have seen an increasing need for early intervention since the pandemic. The coalition received a $167,000 grant from the AWS Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group for people with disabilities.

The professional development series will train providers on topics like managing stress, understanding meltdowns and how children process information.

In Indiana, 67 percent of kids under 3 don't get screened for things like developmental delays — which is less than the national average. Allie Sutherland is the executive director of the coalition.

"Children just aren't receiving the developmental screenings that they should be early. And this is the time where prevention and intervention are most impactful in these early years — zero to 5 — because of the rapid brain development," Sutherland said.

She said the goal for the training is to give support to child care providers who are seeing many different behaviors in children since COVID-19.

"Research has showed that when you have an intervention in the early years, it's first of all going to be more effective and more cost effective," Sutherland said.

The coalition is also working with pediatric therapists to coach teachers in their classrooms to help them develop early intervention skills.

The next training session is Nov. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the AWS Foundation in Fort Wayne.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.

Copyright 2025 IPB News
Tags
News Statewide News
Timoria Cunningham
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.