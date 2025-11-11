IU, Ivy Tech chancellor honor Veterans Day

About four dozen people gathered at dawn today for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Indiana University’s Sample Gates.

Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington Chancellor Erik Coyne was a featured speaker during the frigid flag raising ceremony. A veteran and a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, Coyne joked that the audience was getting a taste of military life by “showing up early in inclement weather while an officer drones on.”

Coyne thanked veterans and their families for their service to their communities, state and country.

“I think it's incredibly impressive that this event is entirely student-led,” Coyne said. “Thank you to all of the cadets that are here today and all the students that made this possible.”

The IU Center for Veteran and Military Students organized the event, which featured members of the IU Reserve Officer Training Corps honor guard.

Coyne said each military branch has its own culture and strengths, but they form one integrated force. Similarly, IU and Ivy Tech do this for our state's education ecosystem, he said.

“So today, as we honor those who've worn the uniform, we're reminded of the enduring strength of the relationship between our institutions and the power of education, just as joint operations strengthen our military,” Coyne said. “Like the veterans who built a stronger America, we strive to build a stronger Indiana — one where every student, every veteran and every Hoosier has a chance to succeed and thrive right here at home.”

