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Trump hosts top IndyCar racers to promote D.C. streetrace

WFIU | By Amelia Twyman, States Newsroom
Published July 14, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT
IndyCar Series driver David Malukas, right, exits a race car following a demonstration as Felix Rosenqvist, the 2026 Indy 500 winner, from left, Alex Palou, the reigning IndyCar champion, Bud Denker, Freedom 250 Grand Prix chair and Penske Corp. president, President Donald Trump, Roger Penske, chairperson and founder of Penske Corp., and Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks watch on West Executive Drive at the White House during a showcase for the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington.
Alex Brandon
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AP Photo
IndyCar Series driver David Malukas, right, exits a race car following a demonstration as Felix Rosenqvist, the 2026 Indy 500 winner, from left, Alex Palou, the reigning IndyCar champion, Bud Denker, Freedom 250 Grand Prix chair and Penske Corp. president, President Donald Trump, Roger Penske, chairperson and founder of Penske Corp., and Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks watch on West Executive Drive at the White House during a showcase for the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington.

President Donald Trump enlisted star IndyCar racers, a simulated pit stop and a pair of high-powered sports cars Monday as he sought to rev up excitement for a race around the nation’s capital next month.

Racers Álex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist and David Malukas and motorsports officials stood beside the president as he promoted the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, a two-day event next month. They were joined by Roger Penske, founder and chairman of Michigan-based Penske Corp., U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and others tied to sports and auto companies. Two Corvettes were parked to the sides of the speakers.

The race is part of a celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary. It will feature two competitions, the first auto races around the National Mall.

“It will be one of the most unforgettable racing events the world has ever seen,” Trump said during Monday’s showcase.

Trump said that Penske and his team had been trying for years to plan an auto race around the capital with no luck, but that as soon as the corporation’s leadership came to him, they “worked it out in about 15 minutes.”

Duffy in his own short speech Monday thanked Trump for making the event happen.

“It’s going to be epic,” he said.

Penske also gifted Trump a racing helmet during Monday’s event, which ended with a dramatic tire-changing display from a Team Penske pit crew. Malukas drove up in a race car and the pit crew switched out the tires on the vehicle in about six seconds.

Summerlong celebrationTrump compared the upcoming Grand Prix to other recent events his administration has put on around Washington, D.C., for America’s 250th birthday, such as June’s Ultimate Fighting Championship match at the White House and this month’s July Fourth celebrations.

“America’s birthday doesn’t end on the Fourth of July,” Duffy said. “Our birthday continues for the coming year.”

Race weekend will kick off Aug. 22 with a competition between former NASCAR Cup and Indy 500 champions. Then, for the main event on Aug. 23, top-ranking NTT IndyCar drivers will zoom around the track.

Drivers will race on a roughly 1.7-mile street circuit that includes seven turns and main stretches along Pennsylvania and Independence avenues, their backdrop a landscape of national monuments and museums.

Trump first announced the motor race with an executive order in January, promoting it as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

“For over 100 years, American INDYCAR racing has set the pace for motor sports,” the executive order said. “With speeds topping over 200 miles per hour, the cars and drivers inspire awe and respect in all who watch this quintessentially American sport.”

Tickets for the event are free, although according to the official event website, the purchase window has closed and no other general admission tickets are available. The Aug. 23 race will also be broadcast by Fox.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
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Amelia Twyman, States Newsroom
See stories by Amelia Twyman, States Newsroom
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