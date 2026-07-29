IU social work interns help prepare librarians for people in crisis

The Johnson County Public Library is preparing for another IU social work intern this fall for the Social Work Support Internship, entering its third year.

The partnership gives IU students hands-on experience while helping library staff better respond to people who have been dealing with difficult situations, especially housing and mental health.

The library partners with IU School of Social Work each academic year, placing one student intern from August through May.

Erin Kirchhoff, Digital Services Manager, who serves the interns, said students arrive with classroom knowledge and gain practical experience while connecting patrons with community resources and training staff.

"The student already comes in with a lot of practical knowledge, and they just needed a chance to experience that in real life," Kirchhoff said.

The first intern, Kelsey Jones, graduated from IU in 2025. During her internship in her senior year, she created a countywide resource guide and helped train library staff in active listening, which the library continues to use today.

"[It] is a very rewarding program, and you make a lot of impact on people's lives," Jones said.

Kirchhoff said the library plans to continue hosting an IU social work intern each academic year and hopes the partnership will grow into a full-time position as a regular social worker.