Indiana hospitals end routine ambulance diversion

Indiana hospitals and emergency medical providers entered into an agreement with the Indiana Department of Health Monday to stop directing ambulances to other facilities when emergency departments become overcrowded, also known as diversion.

Indiana is the third state in the nation to discontinue the practice as a temporary solution to hospital overcrowding, a news release said.

Starting in September, hospital diversion will only be permitted during natural disasters or critical infrastructure failures.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Hoosiers,” Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver said in a statement Monday. “Ending diversion practices was a joint decision among those who work in emergency care.”

Weaver said the state witnessed a “significant increase’ in hospital diversions for overcrowding during the pandemic.

“Since that time, partners have been working diligently to get to today,” she said. “The hospitals report that overcrowding remains a concern but all partners recognize the importance of getting patients to the right care, at the right place and at the right time.”

Neither the state nor hospital association could provide any data on how often diversion occurs in Indiana by publication time.

State health officials say hospital diversion has been found to increase transport times and shortages for emergency medical services.

This may result in delays, reduced continuity of care and, in some cases, worse patient outcomes, they say.

“Indiana’s hospitals are committed to ensuring Hoosiers have access to emergency care when and where they need it,” said Andrew VanZee, vice president of regulatory and hospital operations for the Indiana Hospital Association.

“We support the Indiana Department of Health’s decision to end routine EMS diversion based solely on hospital volume and are proud to have worked alongside our emergency care partners to reach this important milestone,” VanZee said in a statement Monday. “We appreciate the leadership of IDOH and our partners across Indiana’s emergency care system for working together on this important effort to improve emergency care for Hoosier patients and communities across the state.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

