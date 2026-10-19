Lilly Library hosts pop-up exhibition for bird enthusiasts

Lilly Library is hosting a pop-up exhibition for bird enthusiasts Tuesday afternoon

Christoph Irmscher will talk about his research and writings on Audubon and natural history. The exhibition is in collaboration with the Sassafras Audubon Society of Indiana.

Erin Chiparo, Silver Norman curator of dermatology, general medicine, and science, says the fourth edition of John James Audubon’s Birds of America, is one of the most exciting pieces on display.

“This is the double elephant folio volume, so it's very, very large,” Chiparo said, “All of the birds are depicted as life-sized, and these are the original prints of Audubon's.”

Devon Ridgeway / WFIU/WTIU News A life-size depiction of birds from the fourth edition of "Birds of America" will be displayed.

Like many of the books at the Lilly, the Audubon volumes were donated by J.K. Lilly Jr. The exhibition will also feature materials of historical interpretations of birds over time, part of the collection staff are calling the “Lilly Aviary.”

“These may be birds that appear in medieval manuscripts that are parts of doodles that people have made in their 17th century manuscripts, Victorian Christmas cards featuring birds, so these kinds of things” Chiparo said.

Chiparo said that part of the goal for these pop-ups is to give visitors hands-on experience and interact with the materials.

Visitors are able actually to turn the pages of these books carefully. The curator and other Lilly staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The exhibition will be Tuesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. More information can be found on the Lilly Library website.