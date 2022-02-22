Carmen McRae On Decca

This week, we’re highlighting one of the most celebrated jazz singers of the 20th century: Carmen McRae. McRae had one of the most consistent careers in jazz, stretching for about four decades. She first became famous in the 1950s, when she was already in her thirties. And even on those early records, she already had a well-developed jazz style, complete with a confident delivery, a pointed tone, and a natural gift for improvisation. On this program, we’ll explore those early years for McRae, focusing on her many albums for Decca Records in the late 1950s.

Carmen McRae's Early Years

There's been some confusion over Carmen McRae's birthday. April 8, 1920 is generally considered to be her birthday today, but for years, her birth year was given as 1922, But then again, she once told a biographer her birthday was in 1918. Regardless of her birth year, Carmen McRae was in her 30s when she made her first notable recording, a debut album for Bethlehem Records.

Prior to that, she knocked around New York for many years, writing songs, playing piano, and singing. She worked briefly with Mercer Ellington (she was married to his drummer Kenny Clarke), and she hung out in hip Harlem nightclubs like Minton’s, cutting her teeth with many of the best jazz musicians of the day. Charlie Parker was a friend, and she wrote new lyrics to his tune “Yardbird Suite.” A gig in Brooklyn led her to that recording contract for Bethlehem, but the Bethlehem label had trouble holding onto talent. In 1954, producer Milt Gabler recruited McRae to join Decca Records, where she would stay for the rest of that decade.

By Special Request, Torchy and Blue Moon

By this point, she was a rough contemporary of Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra, who were all putting out some of their most stylistically-mature content, after years in the music business. But McRae, at least in the studio, was a relative newcomer. However, her output rivals those of other artists for its musical expertise. Jazz writer Will Friedwald said these Decca LPs “rank among the best of all vocal records” and that the albums, “take a back seat to no one.”

Her first album for Decca was titled By Special Request, recorded in 1955. Included on the album was the Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn tune “Something To Live For.” As a sign of her reputation as a singer at this time, Strayhorn himself was accompanying McRae on that track, despite this essentially being her first major label album.

Carmen McRae’s next album for Decca, titled Torchy from 1956, featured a larger ensemble and put her in touch with two different arrangers with whom she would work closely over her years with Decca: Ralph Burns and Jack Pleis. Her follow up album to Torchy, an album titled Blue Moon recorded in early 1956, was a more jazz-centric album, featuring straight-ahead jazz arrangements by Jimmy Mundy and Tadd Dameron.

In addition to these marvelous jazz LPs, McRae was also tasked with recording some pop singles for the Decca label. One of her most successful was the song “Whatever Lola Wants,” from the 1955 Robert Adler and Jerry Ross musical Damn Yankees. That was a brand new song when McRae recorded it as a single for Decca Records in February 1955. Her version was actually recorded a few months before Damn Yankees opened on Broadway. Jack Pleis was the arranger, featuring the Dave Lambert Singers in the background (that’s Dave Lambert of Lambert, Hendricks and Ross fame).

After Glow, Mad About The Man and Carmen For Cool Ones

The next Decca LP for Carmen McRae was titled After Glow (a great album title if I do say so myself!). On this one, the accompaniment is stripped back to a simple rhythm section, similar to her first Decca album By Special Request. Ronnell Bright plays piano on four of the tracks, and Ray Bryant plays on four others. On the remaining four tracks of this twelve-track album, Carmen McRae is the one sitting at the piano, and she’s quite accomplished at the instrument.

Besides being the only Decca LP where Carmen McRae is featured playing piano, After Glow is also the only Decca LP that features a song written by Carmen McRae. Early on in her career, she dabbled in songwriting, and was quite good at it, in fact. When she was a teenager, she became close with Billie Holiday’s pianist Teddy Wilson and Wilson’s wife Irene Kitchings, who also wrote songs for Holiday, like “Ghost Of Yesterday.” At age 19, inspired by Kitchings, McRae wrote her own song called “Dream of Life,” which was first recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939. McRae held this song dear throughout her own career, and recorded it herself on the 1957 album After Glow, 18 years after Holiday’s original recording.

One of the more unique records that McRae released for Decca was called Mad About the Man from 1958. It was an album of all songs by the flamboyant British songwriter and playwright Noël Coward. In the 1950s, Coward was having a bit of a late-career revival, after mounting a successful cabaret act in Las Vegas. McRae’s album is one of the few songbook albums for Coward—he wrote a couple of jazz standards, but most singers ignore the deeper parts of his catalog, like “I’ll See You Again,” from the 1929 Noël Coward operetta Bitter Sweet.

The follow-up to Mad About The Man was an album of mostly standards titled Carmen For Cool Ones. Here, McRae is channelling the West Coast cool jazz movement, featuring hip arrangements by Fred Katz for unusual instrument combinations, including bass clarinet and flute.

With Sammy Davis Jr.

In the late 1950s, record labels were known for pairing up some of their talent to help maximize their crossover appeal. For instance, Dinah Washington recorded with Brook Benton for Mercury, Frank Sinatra recorded with Keely Smith for Capitol, Ella Fitzgerald recorded with Louis Armstrong for Verve, and Carmen McRae recorded with Sammy Davis Jr. for Decca.

Carmen and Sammy seem like an unusual pair at first. Carmen is the epitome of understated cool, while overstated is Sammy’s whole schtick. But they find the right balance, especially when jazz is at the center. The two recorded a few singles and two albums together, including Boy Meets Girl from 1957, and Porgy And Bess from 1958 (which was mostly a Sammy Davis Jr. record).

Carmen McRae’s final solo LP for Decca Records was the album Birds Of A Feather from 1958. It’s a concept album, featuring all jazz standards about birds. It sounds a bit silly at first, but McRae is in top form, imbuing each song with the right amount of humor and backed marvelously again by Ralph Burns’s orchestra. Legendary tenor saxophonist Ben Webster is also featured on these tracks.

Shortly after this recording, McRae made the move from Decca to Kapp records, and continued to release some of her best material. But we’ll have to save her work on the Kapp label for another time.