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Afterglow

Go Into Your Dance: Songs That Make Us Move

By Richard Roland
Published April 24, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Gene Kelly from a production number in Singin' In The Rain.
Gene Kelly from a production number in Singin' In The Rain.

Cut a rug. Trip the light fantastic. Hoof it. Shake a leg. Get down. Tread a measure. Boogie. No matter what you call dancing, there’s a multitude of songs written about it.

Broadway and Hollywood musicals gave us timeless dance sequences performed by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse. We dance to tell stories, perform rituals, to celebrate, to protest, and even just to meet each other. Clubs evolved from discos which evolved from go-gos, which evolved from swing and big band dance halls. We humans have been tapping our toes since who knows when.

Lace up your dancing shoes, because we’re hitting the floor with songs about dancing.

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland