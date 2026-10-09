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Afterglow

Going Public: Songs Entering The Public Domain In 2026

By Richard Roland
Published October 9, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
The sheet music for the George and Ira Gershwin song "I Got Rhythm," which entered the public domain in 2026.

This time out, we’re highlighting songs that hit a special threshold as they are freed from their copyright shackles and enter the public domain. Almost every song published in 1930 lost its copyright status this year. The list is long: “But Not for Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” “Love for Sale,” “Fine and Dandy,” “Ten Cents a Dance,” and “Body and Soul” are just a few of the titles that are now in the public sphere, some of which and others we’ll hear this hour.

Our talent lineup includes the usual suspects: Lena Horne, Sarah Vaughan, and Tony Bennett, alongside some contemporary voices like Jane Monheit and Curtis Stigers.

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland