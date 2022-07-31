Why Does Rubbing Alcohol Feel Cold?

Oww!

When you get a cut or other injury, you probably first reach for the rubbing alcohol to help disinfect it.

But in addition to the stinging, the alcohol feels cold when you put it on your skin. How could that be? The bottle was at room temperature.

It felt cold because of a process called evaporative cooling. Like all matter, the alcohol is made of tiny particles called molecules. Heat energy is the movement of these molecules. When something gets warmer its molecules move faster. But when a liquid evaporates, or changes into a gas, the fastest molecules break loose from the liquid and fly off on their own. They carry the heat energy of their movement away from the liquid with them. That’s why the evaporation of a liquid is cooling.

That’s part of the reason why running through a sprinkler can be cooling on a hot day. It also explains how sweating performs its cooling function. But the alcohol seemed to have a stronger cooling effect than water. Why is that?

About seventy percent of rubbing alcohol is made up of isopropyl alcohol. The rest is water and other substances. The molecules of isopropyl alcohol don’t stick together as strongly at room temperature as water molecules do, which means the alcohol evaporates more quickly than water does. More molecules fly off, and they carry more heat energy with them. That’s why there is a stronger cooling effect.

Don't waste all that rubbing alcohol testing it on your arm!

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